Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

NYSE EDR opened at 30.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 31.75 and its 200-day moving average is 28.37. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $577,292,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,458,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

