Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.17 Million

Analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report sales of $76.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.27 million to $80.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $93.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $327.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $336.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $364.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $377.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 851,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,264,000 after buying an additional 132,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,616,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 127,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMST traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.98. 16,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,300. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

