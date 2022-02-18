Brokerages Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LexinFintech.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

NASDAQ LX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $668.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

