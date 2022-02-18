Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Post $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $448.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

