Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 21.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 49,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

