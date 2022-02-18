Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report $42.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.03 million and the highest is $42.30 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $39.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $183.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $184.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $203.38 million, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $206.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 273,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 436,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 158,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 4,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,028. The company has a market cap of $515.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.