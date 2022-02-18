Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.04. Coeur Mining reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

