Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cryoport.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cryoport by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

CYRX opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.05.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

