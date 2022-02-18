Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.92. 343,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 42,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

