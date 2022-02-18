Brokerages Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.03. Gogo posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gogo.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gogo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after buying an additional 138,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gogo by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 77,673 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Gogo by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.13. 462,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,612. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

