Brokerages Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. Quantum reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on QMCO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 115.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 492,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,115. Quantum has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $165.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

