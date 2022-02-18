Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Post $0.47 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $1.98. Xencor reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 295.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.20 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth $138,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.