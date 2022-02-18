Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $210.00

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $816,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $44,957.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 87,771 shares valued at $15,603,466. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $121.09 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.44, a PEG ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.11.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.