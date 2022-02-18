Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $210.00

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.
In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $816,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $44,957.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 87,771 shares valued at $15,603,466. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Axon Enterprise stock opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $121.09 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.44, a PEG ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.11.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.