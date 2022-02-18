Brokerages Set Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Target Price at C$7.65

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$6.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.52.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

