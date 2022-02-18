Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) PT at $7.13

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,832. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.80 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,125.28%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

