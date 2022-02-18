Brokerages Set SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Target Price at $23.50

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,938,660.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in SEMrush by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 82,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51,018 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SEMrush in the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SEMrush by 1,441.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 375,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SEMrush by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 401,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,487. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.

SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

