Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Target Price at $28.44

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.44.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.
Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Unum Group
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
