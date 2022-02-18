Brokers Offer Predictions for Amedisys, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $122.52 and a 12 month high of $296.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 4.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

