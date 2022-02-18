Brokers Offer Predictions for argenx SE’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.92) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($4.94). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($20.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.10 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.26.

ARGX opened at $287.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.34. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $372.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.