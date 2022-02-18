Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 256,289 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 256,289 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 0.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $229,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $114.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $121.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.