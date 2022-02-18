Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 707,526 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,526 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of TC Energy worth $98,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 199.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 328.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

