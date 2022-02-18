Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,425,058 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425,058 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $70,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,542,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,971,000 after purchasing an additional 505,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

