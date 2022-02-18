Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 270,461 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CSX worth $60,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSX by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,608,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527,954 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,269,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,775,000 after buying an additional 9,404,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 138.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,228,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,878,000 after buying an additional 8,250,704 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.87. 423,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,050,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

