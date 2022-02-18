Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 225,497 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,719,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 225,497 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises about 0.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $159,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,997 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,831 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 200,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

