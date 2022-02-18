Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 297,900 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,900 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $41,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE DOC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 40,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

