Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BBU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,115. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth $21,614,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 121,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

