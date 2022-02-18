Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.41

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.41 and traded as high as C$75.94. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$75.93, with a volume of 176,433 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$23.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$75.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.96.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.