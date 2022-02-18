Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:BPY opened at $18.59 on Monday.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.