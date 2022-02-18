BSCPAD Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $51.58 million and $2.16 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001621 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.42 or 0.06940834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,219.42 or 1.00112683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003131 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

