BTSE (BTSE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.48 Million

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. BTSE has a market cap of $29.48 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTSE has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One BTSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.77 or 0.00016617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.84 or 0.07085715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.28 or 0.99984171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003121 BTC.

BTSE Coin Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

BTSE Coin Trading

