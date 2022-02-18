Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.04. Buckle has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 8,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Buckle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

