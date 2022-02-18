Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Burford Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BUR opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,947,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,327,000 after acquiring an additional 245,952 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Burford Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,527 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,618,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 580,215 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.