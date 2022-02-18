Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter worth about $199,000.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

