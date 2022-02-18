Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “
Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.55.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
