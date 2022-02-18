Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.57. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Burlington Stores.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BURL opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $206.70 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.68 and a 200 day moving average of $281.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 206,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.