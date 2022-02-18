Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.57. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.48.

Shares of BURL opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $206.70 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.68 and a 200 day moving average of $281.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 206,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

