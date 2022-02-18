Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.48.
NYSE BURL opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.26. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $206.70 and a 12-month high of $357.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 206,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
