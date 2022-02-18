Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.48.

NYSE BURL opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.26. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $206.70 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 206,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

