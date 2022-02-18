Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Cable One worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,462.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,620.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,792.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,448.14 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

