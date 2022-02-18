Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.07.

CDNS stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.37. 21,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.92.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

