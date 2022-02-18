Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Caesarstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Caesarstone from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 60.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 15.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 225.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 162.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 35.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.