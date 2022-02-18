California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275,594 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Kimco Realty worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

