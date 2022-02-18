California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Trex worth $19,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,004,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Trex by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after buying an additional 227,445 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,686,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.86. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.37.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

