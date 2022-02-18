California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,146 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of RH worth $19,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in RH by 2.5% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in RH by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 25.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $402.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. RH has a 1-year low of $362.00 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

