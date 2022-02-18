California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,775 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Hubbell worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hubbell by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after buying an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after buying an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 123,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.32. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $165.26 and a one year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.75.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

