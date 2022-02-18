Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ELY. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.82.

NYSE ELY opened at $23.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $730,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after buying an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

