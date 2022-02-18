Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $15.88

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $15.28. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 1,055 shares.
CLMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
