Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $15.88

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $15.28. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 1,055 shares.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knott David M raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

