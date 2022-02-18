Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $309.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.30 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $267.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.34. 4,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,525. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

