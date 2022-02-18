Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $179.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.
Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day moving average of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37.
In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
