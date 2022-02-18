Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $179.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day moving average of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

