Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. 152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,485. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. Camtek has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,601,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 423,503 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,473,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 220,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

