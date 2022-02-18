Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$17.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGX. lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC raised Cineplex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.06.

CGX opened at C$13.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$858.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$10.93 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

