Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$48.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Canada Goose stock traded down C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.29. 298,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.27. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$33.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.33. The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

