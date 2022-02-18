Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0947 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

A number of research firms have commented on CDPYF. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

